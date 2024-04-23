Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On St George's Day, we meet some Morley residents to discover what makes the West Yorkshire town so patriotic.

With one of the largest annual parades in the UK to celebrate the patron saint of England, the town has long been known for its vigorous support and devotion to the country.

We meet some Morley residents to discover what makes the West Yorkshire town so patriotic (Photo by Steve Riding/Talk Leeds)

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 2020, hundreds of people gathered in the town for a ‘patriotic Brexit bash’ to celebrate the UK’s exit from the European Union, with the party organised by local MP Andrea Jenykns.

With St George’s Day being celebrated today (April 23), we paid a visit to Morley to meet locals and find out why the town is so patriotic. This year, the annual parade and salute took place on Sunday April 21.