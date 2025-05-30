Discover the inspirational stories of British Guinness World Record holders, the dangers of children using smartphones and learn why the National Police Chiefs Council has declared violence against women a national emergency.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share captivating stories from around the UK. Our documentaries explore captivating people, places and events from around the UK.

1. Violence Against Women and Girls: ‘The Epidemic’ - A documentary by Iona May Todd

In 2024, the National Police Chiefs Council declared violence against women a national emergency in England and Wales. It’s been reported that crimes including stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence affect 1 in 12 women in England and Wales. Watch Violence Against Women and Girls: ‘The Epidemic’ to learn more and to hear from women directly affected.

2. Record Breakers: Epic Challenges of Endurance

Catch up with some of our home grown world record holders, to see what makes them tick, and what possesses them to try to be the best in the world. Watch Record Breakers: Epic Challenges of Endurance to hear from Guinness World Record holders like Lee Edwards who swam from Sealand to Felixstowein record time.

3. Last Orders: The Death of Nightlife?

The country's night time economy is facing multiple threats after a series of crises. From Covid lockdowns creating a change in consumer habits, to the Cost of Living crisis leaving customers unable to afford non-necessities. We take a look at how businesses are coping, and what needs to be done. Watch Last Orders: The Death of Nightlife to hear from local businesses and consumers.

4. Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma

It is a very modern dilemma. Should you give in to pressure and give your child a smartphone, or keep them away from the devices as long as possible? We explore the impact smartphones are having on children and ways to help protect them. Watch Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma to hear from experts, parents and teachers.

Go to ShotsTV.com or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more exclusive series and programmes. Sign up to the Shots! TV Newsletter here to make sure you don’t miss the latest episodes and features.