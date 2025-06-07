Discover some of the world most unusual vehicles, a suicide prevention campaigner who ran to every Premier League stadium and public opinions on rising holiday costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share captivating stories from around the UK.

Matthew's Journey: Every Premier League Stadium

We follow Matthew Smith of the If U Care Share Foundation as he takes on the epic challenge of running to 20 different Premier League stadiums to raise money for suicide prevention. The cause is close to Matthew’s heart, having lost his older brother Dan in 2005 to suicide. In the episode, we hear from Matthew, his family and colleagues and learn how the foundation uses football to bring people together. Watch Matthew's Journey: Every Premier League Stadium to hear more about this powerful campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices

In the exclusive series The Verdict, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on recent news of an increase in the national living wage, and whether summer holiday prices are affordable. Watch The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices to hear what the Great British public have to say.

Motor Mania: Episode One

Motor Mania is a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss. In the first episode, we meet a garage owner who specialises in themed vehicles, we hear from Sheffield Simplex Company and we meet a car enthusiast who is ready for an apocalypse. Watch Motor Mania: Episode One to discover more unusual vehicles.

The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 4

In this new series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In a brand new episode, we visit one of the largest ever model railways in ‘O’ gauge and meet Ms Philippines Great Britain 2024. Watch The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 4 to hear more unusual past times.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos, episodes and series by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .