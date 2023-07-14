People looking forward to their summer vacation this year have been warned by the government to make sure they are legally allowed to enter the country they are travelling to - especially if they have the old-style and iconic burgundy red passport.

A groundbreaking change to how long a UK passport remains valid and the various different entry rules for countries worldwide means that you could be banned from going abroad, even if your passport is still yet to officially expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has caused problems at airport terminals ever since Brexit was made official, with countries adopting a six or three-month expiry rule that means you must ensure your passport has a a certain amount of time left at the very least before boarding the big bird.

The change comes shortly after EasyJet announced that 1,700 flights were cancelled over the next three months, mostly from London Gatwick Airport.

Most Popular

But when do red passports expire, what is the new change and what are the 111 destinations that are affected? Here is everything you need to know.

When do red passports expire?

Brits could be banned from entering 70 countries, especially if they still have a red passport - Credit: Adobe

Thanks to a new ruling, passports can now only be valid for 10 years exactly which rules out any additional months on anyone's red passports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hays Travel has warned those who travel abroad with the 'old-style' passport - which were issued before the UK officially left the European Union - and said: "Important passport update changes: due to changes in validity since leaving Europe, your passport is now only valid for 10 years from the issue date on your passport. If your passport was issued prior to the UK leaving the EU with additional months on, those extra months are no longer valid.

"Example: passport issue date 21 June 2012, passport expiry date 21st December 2022 - your passport expiry date is now the 21 Jun 2022. Most countries in the EU require that your passport is valid for six months on the date of return from your holiday, some countries it’s three months, meaning the last date you could return on the above example would be the 21 December 2021."

You are advised to check your passport is valid before travelling abroad.

Full list of countries Brits with red passports could be banned from entering

70 countries adopt the six or three-month expiry rule - Credit: Adobe