The date on which Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place is expected to be announced by Buckingham Palace soon.

King Charles III approved the day of his later mother’s funeral would be a bank holiday during the first part of his formal proclamation in St. James’ Palace in London - the second and final part of the proclamation took place on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London at precisely 12.00pm on Saturday.

Well-wishers outside Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (Photo: PA)

Will the Queen’s funeral take place on Sunday September 18 or Monday September 19?

As set out in Operation London Bridge, the official plan for the coordination of the Queen’s state funeral, the day of the Queen’s death is to be referred to as D-Day or D-Day + 0.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday September 8 which would normally mean Sunday September 18 would be D-Day +10 (D-Day +10 is set out in Operation London Bridge as the day the state funeral would be held).

However, according to some royal experts, because the death of the Queen was not formally announced until 6.30pm on Thursday September 8, D-Day became Friday September 9, 2022.

The reason this could be the case is to ensure those responsible for planning the state funeral are afforded the full time required and as set out in Operation London Bridge.

Members of the public attend the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (Photo: PA)

Will schools and businesses close?

If Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral takes place on Monday September 19, schools right across the United Kingdom will close.

Most businesses and many shops will also close as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

An extra bank holiday was approved earlier in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles III sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (Photo: PA)

Where will the state funeral be held?

The Queen’s funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey in London.

The late monarch is expected to be buried alongside her parents in Windsor Castle, in the King George VI memorial chapel.