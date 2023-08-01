Just weeks after an incident at Wimbledon, Yibing Wu was forced to retire from his tennis match against Yosuke Watanuki after he collapsed on the court in Washington D.C.

This incident, which took place at the Mubadala Citic DC Open, allowed Watanuki to advance to the round of 32 via a walkover after the 23-year-old collapsed in front of a shocked crowd. Initially, he needed to be held up before sitting on the side of the court.

It’s currently unknown why he collapsed. In the Washington area, it is currently very hot and the temperature at the time of the incident was 33C. Fans are hopeful that this occurred simply due to the heat.

But worryingly, this has happened to Wu quite recently. At the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, he collapsed against Frances Tiafoe, according to ESPN. He reportedly found it hard to breathe and had a high heart rate. However, he soon returned to court, losing in straight sets.

“I mean, no, I had no idea what was going on. I was just, I was like, man, this is wild,” Tiafoe said on court when reacting to Wu’s situation. “Then he, yeah, he told me that his heart was skipping a beat.

“Having problems with his heart and stuff. Felt like he was collapsing in there. He’s like, I’m gonna try and play. Once he said that, I was like, Oh, we’re about to have a war. He’s going to start coming out and playing loose, which we did.