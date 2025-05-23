The Jumper S7-HI-4128 is the hottest budget laptop on Amazon right now | Jumper

Amazon’s most popular laptop deal just dropped under £230 – with a full year of Office 365 thrown in, this lightweight Windows machine is a steal.

This is not a drill — Amazon’s number one best-seller in traditional laptops is now just £229.99, down from £449.99. That’s a massive 49% off, and stock is flying out. The Jumper S7-HI-4128 is the hottest budget laptop on the site right now, and with good reason.

You can buy it now from Amazon before the deal disappears.

It’s a proper full-size 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop with a clean, lightweight design and everything you need for work, school, or everyday browsing. There’s also a full year of Office 365 included – so you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more with no extra faff.

This model is tailor-made for students, remote workers, or anyone after a solid backup machine. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, editing documents or handling schoolwork, it’s got more than enough power to keep up. And because it weighs just 3.6lbs and boasts up to 8 hours of battery, you can carry it anywhere without worry.

It’s also surprisingly well kitted-out: you get USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, a Type-C port, TF card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack — all the essentials for plugging in, streaming, working or studying. And with 128GB of storage plus TF expansion, there’s plenty of space to keep everything running smoothly.

Reviewers are raving. One wrote: “This Jumper laptop is quite a little cracker for those needing a budget-friendly option… With 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus room for a 512GB TF card, it’s ready to handle your regular bits and bobs.”

Another added: “My daughter’s old laptop no longer holds charger so she needed new laptop… She is using it now for nearly 3 weeks and had no issues… It has everything that she needs at the moment. Good size screen. Speed is an ok considering price.”

It’s rated 4.8 stars on Amazon with over 200 sales this month alone — so if you want it, don’t hang about. Laptops this cheap with Office included are rarely this well reviewed, and almost never this well-specced.

This kind of spec for this kind of price is rare, especially with Office thrown in. If you need a secondary machine or a solid option for students or hybrid working, it’s well worth a look.

