The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is from March 25-31 | Amazon

Find out when the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is happening, the best deals to expect and top tips to save money on tech, fashion and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon is kicking off the season with its Big Spring Sale 2025 (which it is calling Spring Deal Days), a week-long event packed with discounts across tech, fashion, home essentials and more. If you're looking to make the most of this sale, here’s everything you need to know – from key dates to the biggest deals and pro tips for grabbing the best discounts before they’re gone.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that the Big Spring Sale will run from Tuesday 25 March to Monday 31 March 2025. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, this sale is open to all shoppers, not just Prime members. That means everyone can take advantage of major discounts, although some deals may be exclusive to Prime subscribers.

What deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Sale 2025

Echo Dot 5th Generation | Amazon

Based on previous sales, here’s what we predict will be the biggest categories to watch:

Tech and electronics – Expect big savings on laptops, headphones, smartwatches and gaming accessories. Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot, Fire Stick and Kindle often see their lowest prices during sales events.

– Expect big savings on laptops, headphones, smartwatches and gaming accessories. Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot, Fire Stick and Kindle often see their lowest prices during sales events. Fashion and beauty – Spring-ready clothing, trainers and designer brands frequently go on sale, along with top beauty picks like Dyson hair tools, skincare sets and perfumes.

– Spring-ready clothing, trainers and designer brands frequently go on sale, along with top beauty picks like Dyson hair tools, skincare sets and perfumes. Home and kitchen – From air fryers and coffee machines to home cleaning essentials, this category sees strong discounts. Look out for deals on robot vacuums, cookware sets and mattress toppers.

– From air fryers and coffee machines to home cleaning essentials, this category sees strong discounts. Look out for deals on robot vacuums, cookware sets and mattress toppers. Alcohol and food – Wine, spirits and gourmet food items often feature in flash sales, making this the perfect time to stock up for Easter and upcoming celebrations.

– Wine, spirits and gourmet food items often feature in flash sales, making this the perfect time to stock up for Easter and upcoming celebrations. Outdoor and travel – With spring in full swing, expect reductions on camping gear, luggage, fitness accessories and garden furniture.

How to get the best deals on Amazon Spring Sale 2025

If you want to secure the biggest savings before stock runs out, follow these expert shopping tips:

Create a wishlist – Add your must-have items to an Amazon wishlist before the sale starts to quickly spot price drops.

– Add your must-have items to an Amazon wishlist before the sale starts to quickly spot price drops. Check early deals – Some discounts will go live before 25 March, so start browsing a few days in advance.

– Some discounts will go live before 25 March, so start browsing a few days in advance. Use lightning deals – These are limited-time discounts that sell out fast – set alerts or use Amazon’s mobile app for real-time notifications.

– These are limited-time discounts that sell out fast – set alerts or use Amazon’s mobile app for real-time notifications. Compare prices – Just because it's on sale doesn’t mean it’s the cheapest option. Use price tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel to check price history.

– Just because it's on sale doesn’t mean it’s the cheapest option. Use price tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel to check price history. Consider a Prime membership – While not required, Prime members sometimes get early access to the best deals, plus free one-day delivery.

The Amazon Spring Sale 2025 is set to be one of the biggest shopping events of the season, offering savings across a huge range of products. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, upgrading your gadgets or prepping for warmer months ahead, this sale is an excellent opportunity to save big. Keep an eye on Amazon’s official sale page and be ready to shop smart when the discounts drop!