Antler’s spring sale is here with 20% off everything, including bestselling cases in bold seasonal colours – but you’ll have to move fast.

Antler spring sale slashes 20% off bestsellers – including this bold green cabin case and a mega-sized red stunner

If your suitcase has seen better days, now’s the time to ditch it. Antler has launched a massive spring sale with 20% off sitewide, and some of their most stylish cases are up for grabs – but not for long.

Top of the list? The slick Cabin Suitcase in Antler Green – Single Stripe. Usually £160, it’s now down to £128 with code SPRING20. Lightweight, seriously durable and roomy enough for a weekend away, this hand-luggage hero is ideal for quick getaways. The central stripe adds a designer touch, while the bold green finish makes it easy to spot on the luggage rack.

It weighs just 2.6kg but holds an impressive 39 litres – and the smooth spinner wheels mean no awkward dragging through the airport. You can snap it up while it’s still in stock here:

Need something bigger? The Large Suitcase in Cedar Red – Icon Stripe is the one for serious packers. Built for two to three weeks away, it’s a beast – with over 120 litres of space and an expandable shell for even more. Normally £245, it’s now down to £196 with the spring discount.

It’s made from recycled polycarbonate, with 360° Silent Glide wheels and Antler’s signature comfort handle for smooth rolling. Inside, it’s cleverly laid out with zip compartments and compression straps. And the colour? That bold Cedar Red is a head-turner.

Get it before it’s gone via the link below:

Want the full set? Mix and match cabin, medium and large sizes across the range – and save even more by building your own bundle. You can browse the full sale here:

On a budget? The bestselling RMW hard-shell suitcase on Amazon is a top-rated alternative. The 20-inch cabin size in Ice Blue is lightweight, TSA-lock ready and features smooth 360° spinner wheels – all for under £30 with Prime. There are bundle sets available too, so you can upgrade your full luggage line-up without breaking the bank.

Just don’t hang around – colours are flying out, and this offer won’t be around forever. Use code SPRING20 at checkout to get the deal.