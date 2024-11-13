Christmas beer gifts: We look through Brewdog's range of festive gift ideas

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:47 GMT
The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent CalendarThe BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar
The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar | NationalWorld
There’s something for everything in Brewdog’s festive gifts this year - even if you don’t like beer

If you like to have a truly merry Christmas, you might be interested in the new range of fun, festive gifts and bundles from the brewery and pub chain Brewdog.

From Christmas-themed beers, to dog toys, and even an advent calendar, there's something for everyone in the latest line up of festive gifts - and you don't even have to like beer, because there's gin and cocktails, too.

Brewdog is a company that loves to shout about its brand, and it's clearly crazy about Christmas, because there are plenty of festive products to choose from.

At a glance: Brewdog's range of festive gifts and their prices

Brewdog Craft Beer Advent Calendar: £55, find out more here

12 Beers of Christmas bundle: £17.99, find out more here

12 Cocktails of Christmas bundle: £40, find out more here

LoneWolf Christmas Spiced Gin gift pack: £12.99, find out more here

Brewdog Christmas Jumper: £29.99, find out more here

Brewdog Christmas Blanket: £39.99, find out more here

Wingman Dog Toy: £12, find out more here

For starters, why not drink your way through the Christmas countdown with Brewdog's advent calendar. There are 24 beers, ranging from light lagers, to strong and dark stouts.

The calendar is filled with cans that can cost up to £4.99 each, so to get 24 in a countdown pack for just £55 is superb value for money.

The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar has 24 different styles and special editionsThe BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar has 24 different styles and special editions
The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar has 24 different styles and special editions | NationalWorld

Alongside the craft beers contained in the calendar, you'll also get a Brewdog glass to drink them from.

Here's our full review of the advent calendar and all its contents.

If 24 beers seems a bit too much, there are smaller packs to help you count down to Christmas. Brewdog is also offering a "12 beers of Christmas" box, with a mix of Brewdog classics, limited edition brews and festive one offs. It's a real bargain at £17.99.

To complement this, there's also a "12 cocktails of Christmas", containing a dozen canned cocktails, ranging from 10% to 32% ABV. It's a £40 box, and perfect for sharing over the festive season.

Another beer you might want to add to your basket is one of Brewdog's seasonal specials, "Hoppy Christmas". Bursting with citrus fruity notes thanks to the Simcoe hops, this 6% pale beer is available in 12-can packs, priced at £17.99.

Brewdog's Christmas jumper is one of many festive gifts on offer this yearBrewdog's Christmas jumper is one of many festive gifts on offer this year
Brewdog's Christmas jumper is one of many festive gifts on offer this year | Brewdog

If you'd rather steer clear of the beer, there's a gin gift available, too. The "Lonewolf" Christmas spiced gin is available as a gift pack, with two miniature bottles and a fancy balloon glass. An ideal stocking filler for £12.99.

Speaking of stocking fillers, how about this Brewdog Christmas jumper? It's as snazzy as you'd expect a Christmas jumper to be, but it has Brewdog branding on it too. What's not to like?

You can even treat your best buddy to a beery giftYou can even treat your best buddy to a beery gift
You can even treat your best buddy to a beery gift | Brewdog

And you can snuggle up with a beer or cocktail on or under Brewdog's Christmas blanket - the festive patterns echo the jumpers, so you'll blend right in.

Finally, don't forget to treat your furry friend this Christmas. Yes, you can buy your pooch a beer. It might only be a can-shaped soft toy, but what dog wouldn't love a new toy for Christmas?

Related topics:BrewdogBeerToysCocktailsGinCocktailChristmasBoost
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice