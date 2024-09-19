Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve found some hot deals on coffee makers this week, with one of them better than half price

Over the years the nation seems to have become less and less interested in instant coffee. Perhaps it's the invasion of the high-street coffee chains that's spoiled us, but we're now pretty hooked on the posh stuff.

The trouble is, filter coffee is a bit of a faff. To do it properly, you've got to grind the beans, measure out the correct amount of coffee, wait for it all to percolate, and that's before you've added your frothy milk, sugar, or chocolate sprinkles - if that's the sort of thing you do.

It's little wonder, then, that sales of the oh-so-simple pod-based coffee machines have absolutely boomed. And with surging interest usually comes some tasty deals.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been eyeing up these deals over a steaming cup of Americano, and these are the pick of this week's bargains

1. A Modo Mio Deséa Coffee Capsule Machine

A Modo Mio Deséa Coffee Capsule Machine | Amazon

This premium pod machine is about as posh as it gets, which is probably why it's normally £250. But Amazon's doing a half-price deal, so you can currently get it for £125, which is pretty good going.

You load up your coffee pods like a rifle round, let the digital interface take over the process of frothing the milk and mixing in the coffee, and sit back and enjoy the theatre.

Very much one for the connoisseurs, I guess, but a bargain nonetheless.

2. L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine

L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine | Amazon

I got a bit excited when I saw this lovely little espresso machine for £65 on Amazon, a saving of 41%, but then I spotted an even better deal if you buy it from L'OR directly.

Visit the website by clicking here, pick one of three colours, and they'll send you the machine and 100 free capsules. It's a bundle that would normally cost over £150.

There's another deal on the website, too. Select the machine and the milk frother accessory and you'll also get the free capsule pack.

So that's £221.48's worth of coffee indulgence for £124.99. What a great deal.

3. Kotlie Espresso 4in1 Coffee Machine

Kotlie Espresso 4in1 Coffee Machine | Amazon

This might be a relatively boring coffee machine to look at, but it has a really clever party trick. It takes a variety of types of coffee pods.

So in one single machine, you could use pods by Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, ese pods, and even ground coffee. This means that you can look out for the brand with the best deal during your weekly shop, or you can select the flavour that tickles your fancy at the time - regardless of who makes it.

And, if you don't fancy pod coffee, you can make your own blends of ground coffee just by picking the right adaptor. What a clever idea. Just remember to tick the voucher.

4. Breville Instant HotCup Hot Water Dispenser

Breville Instant HotCup Hot Water Dispenser | Amazon

If you still enjoy an instant coffee from time to time, or if a cup of tea is more your.... er, cup of tea, nothing beats putting the kettle on. Well, I say nothing...

This machine will instantly produce up to 1.4 litres of piping hot water, to the precise temperature of your liking, at the touch of a button.

Yes, I know what you're thinking, it's much, much cheaper to just buy a kettle. But this is actually a more energy-efficient method because it boils the exact amount of water you're after. And it can be used for cooking, too. Saving you from having to use your hot water tap. It even comes with a built-in water filter. How neat.