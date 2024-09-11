Nights out at the theatre hardly come more joyful and grin-inducing than one to see ‘& Juliet’.

From the moment the first few beats of Britney Spears’ ‘...Baby One More Time’ begins to play, & Juliet hits you and fails to let go for the next two hours. A mad, chaotic and thoroughly entertaining look at what life was like for Juliet had she survived her brief marriage to Romeo, & Juliet is certainly a must-see, even if it’s just for the music and the absolute star of the show.

It comes as no surprise that the star that burns brightest throughout is Juliet herself, played by Gerardine Sacdalan. You may come for the modern take on a Shakespeare classic, but you will stay for Sacdalan’s incredible voice that completely steals every single second she is afforded to shine.

Whether it is a poignant solo, a booming ballad or a high energy pop song and dance number, Sacdalan is transfixing as Juliet with her performance so dominant, it almost feels like a second viewing is needed in order to take in the movements and dancing of the supporting cast, such is her gravitational pull. And in that cast you have X-Factor winner Matt Cardle as William Shakespeare and Dr Ranj Singh as Lance acting as comedic side characters that adds light and warmth to the drama.

A special mention for Lara Denning as well, who plays Anne Hathaway and is the one that knits the whole thing together. Denning is responsible for many of the laughs in the show and delivers a spectacular - and completely unexpected - moment during Act Two which had the Sunderland Empire audience on their feet in applause.

Created by David West Read, an Emmy-winning writer from ‘Schitt’s Creek’, it should come as no surprise that the dialogue in & Juliet is whip smart with plenty of easter eggs for fans of the show to keep an eye out for, including a line that could have been delivered direct by Alexis Rose and a touching moment that calls back to the ‘red wine/white wine’ scene in the show. A cameo from David Rose certainly would not have looked out of place at any point during it.

Like Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet tackles gender politics at the forefront of the show with a big heart and no room for hate. Jordan Broatch as May tackles and delivers on a nuanced role and is the perfect sidekick for Juliet on her travels to Paris.

It can feel chaotic at times; one moment you’re grieving in Verona and the next you’re in nightclub in Paris, but & Juliet earns the opportunity to take you on a wild adventure and it’s clear to see that it is a cast, production, creative, dance team and band that are here to entertain - and on that, there can be no debates that they deliver and some.

I’d defy anyone to leave an & Juliet showing without a beaming smile on their face and to not be moved by its poignant moments. ‘A bit mad but brilliant’ was how one person described the show as they left the Sunderland Empire and I can’t help but agree.

& Juliet is ‘a bit mad but brilliant’ show with the biggest of hearts.

& Juliet is live at the Sunderland Empire between Tuesday 10 September and Saturday 21 September, 2024.