This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Perfect for parties, shade or shelter, this 3x3 metre pop-up gazebo is a steal at £54.99—down from over £100 in a limited-time deal.

With three adjustable heights, a robust steel frame, and a simple pop-up design, this gazebo might be one of the best bargains of the summer.

Whether you're sheltering from the rain, or seeking shade from the heat, a shelter can rescue a garden party, or provide a focal point for a family picnic. And gazebos have gone so cheap in recent years.

This one, on sale on Amazon, has a staggering 54% discount - and that means the price has dropped to just £54.99. The only catch is, you need to be happy with a white one. Because, while other colours are available, they cost more.

It even comes with a roller storage bag and weights | Amazon

But with its water-resistant and UV protective coating, it's probably all the gazebo you'll ever need, and it measures three metres by three metres, so it's a decent enough size even for parties or outdoor markets.

It folds away quickly and easily, thanks to the pop-up design, and it's easy to move around, because it comes in a roller storage bag.

And, yes, it really does cost just £54.99. Look after it and it'll last you for years - a great investment just as the summer weather finally comes good.