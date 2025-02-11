Here's how to get a £239 Valentine's Spa Retreat package for £85.99

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Save 64% on a luxury spa experience package for twoplaceholder image
Save 64% on a luxury spa experience package for two | Groupon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve found a Groupon voucher deal that offers couples a true taste of Valentine’s decadence

This amazing voucher deal could be the perfect last-minute Valentine's present.

It's a spa experience at a Bannatyne's Health Club aimed at couples who want to spend their Valentine's time together being truly pampered.

The package normally costs £239 but a Groupon voucher deal will bring that price down to just £85.99. That's a saving of 64%.

Lie back in a treatment room and enjoy the ultimate in luxuryplaceholder image
Lie back in a treatment room and enjoy the ultimate in luxury | Groupon

It includes a choice of indulgent 20-minute treatments for two people, full use of the spa's luxurious facilities, and a glass of Prosecco per person.

Treatments to choose from include Swedish Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage, Tailored Facials, or full-body scrubs in the romantic Forget Me Not scent.

You'll also each be given a £5 spa retail voucher, and £15 off full-price treatment bookings.

Click here to see the deal, and all the other options available to further enhance your luxury experience.

