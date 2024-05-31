Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your girl's holiday has finally made it out of the group chat. The fights are booked, the hotel has been selected. Now you need to make sure your beauty game is up to scratch. That’s why I’ve rounded up some of my favourite holiday products that are perfect for travelling.

Whether you’ve got a city break planned, or a relaxing beach trip, you need to know about the best summer beauty products. These beauty essentials will easily fit into your hand luggage and help create some gorgeous glowing summer looks whilst you’re away.

When you’re thinking about which beauty products you want to bring with you on your travels, you should consider how versatile the products are. Products that have multiple uses are the best for bringing on holiday because you can save a lot of room in your makeup bag.

I love the Boots Collection Lip and Cheek stain £3.99 because it can be used as both lip colour and cheek blush. I always end up trying to match my lips to my cheeks anyway, so using a stain like this is just perfect. It’s great hot temperatures because it is lightweight on the skin. You could even add your favourite gloss on top of your lips to finish the look.

A moisturiser with an SPF included such as the COSRX Vitamin E Vitalising Sunscreen SPF 50+ £26 on Beauty Bay would be ideal because not only is it nourishing for the skin, but it will also protect it from the sun too. Having your SPF included in your moisturiser just makes your life that little bit easier when you’re away. Instead of having two steps in your skincare routine, you only need to apply one product. It also limits the chances of you forgetting to apply sun protection which is always handy.

Including a face palette in your packing is a sure way to save room in your makeup bag. Iconic London Multi-use Cream Blush, Bronze and Highlight Palette £38 from CultBeauty would be a great addition to anybody’s travel makeup collection because of its multi-use. The slim palette gives you all the cheek cream products you need to create a full face, and with buttery formulas such as these, they’ll blend out seamlessly to give you that glowing summer look you need when you’re on holiday.

Travel size products are always a good idea because they save room and will fit within the liquid allowances you have at the airport. Medik8 have a great range of travel sized skincare products including the Calmwise Soothing Cleanser £10. Using travel products is also a brilliant way to try out products without committing to a full sized bottle or its price tag.