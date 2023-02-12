See inside dream five-bedroom property in Cleadon with jacuzzi and orangery on the market for £1,350,000
Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom property in Cleadon complete with jacuzzi, orangery and four bathrooms.
This amazing property in Cleadon is on the market for an eye-watering £1,350,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.
The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley. It’s described as an “impressive bespoke architect designed detached property located within the highly sought after village of Cleadon with excellent amenities close at hand including restaurants, shops and local schools.”
The estate agent added: “The property has been built by the current owners to a very high specification and offers a stunning interior that will not fail to impress all who view, benefitting from under floor heating to the ground floor and radiators to both ground and first floor, modern bathroom suites, a super kitchen and a Lutron home lighting system, electric blinds and a built in multi room sound system. Viewing is a must.”
As well as boasting a living room, kitchen/family room and orangery downstairs, up on the first floor you will find four bedrooms, two with an en suite and the other two sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom.
Outside there is an electric gated entrance with driveway for several cars, along with a garage. Around the back is a patio/sun terrace offering a good degree of privacy amd raised lawned area, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.
Location: Grasmere, Cleadon
Price: £1,350,000
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 0191 456 9499