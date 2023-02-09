Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with beautiful garden and conservatory which is available in South Shields for a bargain price

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields that has some great potential, this could be the one for you. This three bed semi-detached house in Brunswick Street is well situated near local shops and South Shields town centre.

It also features a good size garden and conservatory perfect for those summer months. The three bed home also offers a shower room, lounge and a fitted kitchen diner.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley for just £85,000 and was posted on January 30. “There’s a West aspect small conservatory with utility, a cloaks WC and benefits that include gas central heating, double glazing, patio style gardens and No Onward Chain. Viewing essential to appreciate”

Price: £85,000

Location: Brunswick Street, South Shields NE33

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

Undefined: related

1 . Spacious living room Spacious living room Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen in 3 bed semi-detached house for sale in South Shields Modern kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen dining room Kitchen dining room Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom in three-bed semi detached house in South Shields Bedroom one Photo Sales