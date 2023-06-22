Take a look inside this two bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59007350/?search_identifier=5b7ae254-84f9-4a95-b22a-ffedf8f60848"> This two bed terraced house on Westcot Road, South Shields , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Chase Holmes for just £80,000.

The property is described as a “well presented terraced home which is neutrally decorated throughout. The property is situated in a great location for local shops and transport links” The terraced home was first listed on June 17.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “On entering is a bright lounge, inner hallway and modern kitchen. To the first floor are two bedrooms and family bathroom. This home is neutrally decorated throughout, with no need for renovations. Externally to the front lies off street parking. To the rear is a patio garden with a brick built outhouse.”

Property Summary:

Price: £80,000

Location: Westcot Road, South Shields NE34

Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 424 5555

