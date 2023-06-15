News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 2 bed bargain house full of potential on sale for just £99,950

Take a look inside this two bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This two bed terraced house on Seton Avenue, South Shields, is listed on

The property features a well presented front garden as well as a good sized living room and kitchen/diner. It is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The terraced house was first listed on June 4. It is described as a “An ideal first time buy or buy to let investment.”

The property description on Zoopla reads: “Benefits include gas central heating and double glazing along with a fitted kitchen diner, lounge with fireplace, wet room with shower and a separate WC. Opportunity exists to easily convert to three bedrooms as the layout affords this. No Onward Chain, Viewing a must.”

Property Summary:

Price: £99,950

Location: Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

The property is on Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34

1. Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34

The property is on Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34

The living room area

2. Living room

The living room area

The kitchen offers a good amount of space

3. Kitchen

The kitchen offers a good amount of space

The kitchen area

4. Kitchen

The kitchen area

