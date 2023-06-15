Take a look inside this two bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in South Shields at a bargain price.

The property features a well presented front garden as well as a good sized living room and kitchen/diner. It is in an ideal location close to local shops and South Shields town centre.

The terraced house was first listed on June 4. It is described as a “An ideal first time buy or buy to let investment.”

The property description on Zoopla reads: “Benefits include gas central heating and double glazing along with a fitted kitchen diner, lounge with fireplace, wet room with shower and a separate WC. Opportunity exists to easily convert to three bedrooms as the layout affords this. No Onward Chain, Viewing a must.”

Property Summary:

Price: £99,950

Location: Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 456 9499

1 . Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34 The property is on Seton Avenue, South Shields NE34 Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room area Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen offers a good amount of space Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen area Photo Sales