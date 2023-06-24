For sale South Shields: Stunning 5 bed grand Victorian home near the beach available for £479,000
Take a look inside this stunning grand Victorian home in South Shields with five large bedrooms, located near the beach.
This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for £479,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “grand Victorian home with extensive views over the South Marine Park, the glorious coastline and towards Tynemouth. This magnificent well loved, cared for and sympathetically renovated home has versatile accommodation arranged over three floors, comes with a conservatory overlooking the rear gardens and a double garage set to the rear with lane access.”
The listing added: “There are many original and quality features and benefits including three bathrooms, a lovely large kitchen diner that opens to the conservatory, a first floor formal lounge with extensive views, and the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite. The gardens offer a lovely private space rarely seen on this type of home. Viewing is essential to fully appreciate this magnificent period home.”
Property Summary
Location: Beach Road, South Shields NE33
Price: £479,000
Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents
Contact: 0191 456 9499