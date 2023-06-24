News you can trust since 1849
For sale South Shields: Stunning 5 bed grand Victorian home near the beach available for £479,000

Take a look inside this stunning grand Victorian home in South Shields with five large bedrooms, located near the beach.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for £479,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a  “grand Victorian home with extensive views over the South Marine Park, the glorious coastline and towards Tynemouth. This magnificent well loved, cared for and sympathetically renovated home has versatile accommodation arranged over three floors, comes with a conservatory overlooking the rear gardens and a double garage set to the rear with lane access.”

The listing added: “There are many original and quality features and benefits including three bathrooms, a lovely large kitchen diner that opens to the conservatory, a first floor formal lounge with extensive views, and the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite. The gardens offer a lovely private space rarely seen on this type of home. Viewing is essential to fully appreciate this magnificent period home.”

Property Summary

Location: Beach Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £479,000

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 456 9499

The property is on Beach Road, South Shields NE33

1. Beach Road, South Shields NE33

Entrance to the property

2. Entrance

Spacious room

3. Plenty of space

Sitting area in the property

4. Sitting area

