This amazing property in South Shields is on the market for £479,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley and is described as a “grand Victorian home with extensive views over the South Marine Park, the glorious coastline and towards Tynemouth. This magnificent well loved, cared for and sympathetically renovated home has versatile accommodation arranged over three floors, comes with a conservatory overlooking the rear gardens and a double garage set to the rear with lane access.”