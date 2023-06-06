For sale in South Shields: Modern 3 bed house with beautiful kitchen on the market for £190,000
Take a look inside this modern three bed semi-detached house with a large kitchen, ideal for first time buyers in South Shields.
If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This modern three-bedroom semi-detached house on Harvey Close, South Shields, is available for £190,000.
The property features a modern kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.
The property is listed on zoopla.co.uk/">Zoopla by Chase Holmes Estate Agents. Its description reads: “On entering the property, you have a hallway, ground floor WC, a wonderfully decorated kitchen/ diner, and a spacious lounge with french doors to the rear garden. Making your way upstairs, you have a family bathroom, and three great size bedrooms! Externally, you have a landscaped garden with a shed to the rear. To the front you have off street parking and eye-catching curb appeal.”
The property is listed as a freehold and is in council tax band B. The garden features a decked patio area, paved path, artificial lawn, fenced and walled borders, shed, outside sockets, outside light, outside tap, gate to rear and gate to side.
The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla by Chase Holmes Estate Agents on May 2.
Property Summary:
Price: £190,000
Location: Harvey Close, South Shields, NE33S
Agent: Chase Holmes Estate Agents
Contact number: 0191 424 5555