Take a look inside this stunning six bedroom property in Whitburn complete with an amazing kitchen, underfloor heating and a home cinema.

It’s described as an “impressive bespoke architect designed detached smart home property set close to the stunning cliff tops of Whitburn on the ever fashionable Nicholas Avenue estate. All just a stone’s throw from award winning Blue Flag beaches and wonderful coastal walks, this stunning six bedroom home is situated in the highly sought after location within easy walking distance of Whitburn village centre with its excellent amenities and close to hand restaurants, shops and local schools.

“The property has been built to a very high specification by our client and offers a stunning interior carrying a host of outstanding features including a Loxone Home Automation system, under floor heating throughout with intelligent time and temperature controls to each room, modern bathroom suites, a beautiful kitchen, home cinema with HD4K projector, 190 inch screen with 9.1 surround speaker system, Deuren made to measure hardwood veneer matching door sets throughout, an open atrium in the hallway with a truly stunning custom made glass and oak staircase, electric blinds, multiroom sound system and lighting controls throughout.”

The property has three floors and consists of a reception hall, ground floor wc, home office, sitting room, home cinema and an open plan kitchen. The property also has several en-suites and a room with a walk in wardrobe.

Property Summary

Location: Markham Avenue, Whitburn, SR6

Price: £1,375,000

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents

Contact: 0191 510 3323

1 . Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland The property is on Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland SR6 Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Hallway as you enter the property Photo Sales

3 . Living room Living room area Photo Sales

4 . Home cinema The property comes with a home cinema Photo Sales

