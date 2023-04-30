News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
21 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
22 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

For sale in South Shields: 4-bedroom flat on the River Tyne with stunning rooftop views

Take a look inside this dreamy four-bedroom flat that has impressive rooftop views over the River Tyne

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This stunning 4-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £650,000. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since March 2023.

Based on the River Tyne, the rooftop garden features incredible views as well as its own gym and cinema room. The property boasts a huge open planned living room and kitchen that has views out onto the stunning rooftop terrace.

The flat offers plenty of sunlight windows in most rooms that bring lots of natural light into the property. The property has a modern feel and has plenty of spacious rooms.

Location: South Quays, Long Row, South Shields NE33

Price: £650,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 868795

Undefined: H2
Undefined: related
The 4-bedroom flat is right on the River Tyne.

1.

The 4-bedroom flat is right on the River Tyne.

Photo Sales
The entryway benefits from sky lights which let in lots of natural daylight.

2.

The entryway benefits from sky lights which let in lots of natural daylight.

Photo Sales
The entryway also has plenty of space for seating and storage.

3.

The entryway also has plenty of space for seating and storage.

Photo Sales
The main living area consists of an open plan living room and kitchen.

4.

The main living area consists of an open plan living room and kitchen.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SaleSouth ShieldsPropertyZoopla