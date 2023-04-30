Take a look inside this dreamy four-bedroom flat that has impressive rooftop views over the River Tyne

This stunning 4-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £650,000. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since March 2023.

Based on the River Tyne, the rooftop garden features incredible views as well as its own gym and cinema room. The property boasts a huge open planned living room and kitchen that has views out onto the stunning rooftop terrace.

The flat offers plenty of sunlight windows in most rooms that bring lots of natural light into the property. The property has a modern feel and has plenty of spacious rooms.

Location: South Quays, Long Row, South Shields NE33

Price: £650,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 868795

1 . The 4-bedroom flat is right on the River Tyne. Photo Sales

2 . The entryway benefits from sky lights which let in lots of natural daylight. Photo Sales

3 . The entryway also has plenty of space for seating and storage. Photo Sales

4 . The main living area consists of an open plan living room and kitchen. Photo Sales