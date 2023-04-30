For sale in South Shields: 4-bedroom flat on the River Tyne with stunning rooftop views
Take a look inside this dreamy four-bedroom flat that has impressive rooftop views over the River Tyne
This stunning 4-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £650,000. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since March 2023.
Based on the River Tyne, the rooftop garden features incredible views as well as its own gym and cinema room. The property boasts a huge open planned living room and kitchen that has views out onto the stunning rooftop terrace.
The flat offers plenty of sunlight windows in most rooms that bring lots of natural light into the property. The property has a modern feel and has plenty of spacious rooms.
Location: South Quays, Long Row, South Shields NE33
Price: £650,000
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 01916 868795