Mid terrace three bedroom house goes up for auction for just £1

A house has been listed for auction with a starting guide price of just £1 - less than the cost of a pint of beer, loaf of bread or even a cup of tea in your local cafe.

The mid terraced two storey property on Third Street in Horden, Peterlee, is described as being set “within an area earmarked for regeneration within the Horden Masterplan”.

This property is up for auction with a guide price of £1. | Right Move

The house is described as requiring a “full scheme of refurbishment and modernisation” and offers the potential to provide four bedrooms with accommodation over three floors. The property also has a back yard.

Listed on Right Move, the property is described as being situated “close to the centre of Horden, close to local amenities, schools and bus routes to Peterlee, Sunderland, and the surrounding districts”.

The house is due to be auctioned on May 20 and any enquiries about the property should be sent to William H Brown Northern Auction Centre, 38 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6JE.

Bids can be made online, via the telephone or in person at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Great Queen Street, 61-65, Covent Garden, London.

Further details can be found on Right Move.