I found on-trend Halloween shopping ideas with Beetlejuice themes ahead of new movie with Winona Ryder released in cinemas

Halloween parties and decorations have to be the most fun of the year and that’s part of the reason I love this Autumn season. But I’m not choosing between traditional scary, sexy witch or ironic American style this year but getting in on the Beetlejuice trend.

Long-awaited new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton is the Halloween film of the year and I’ve spotted plenty of accessories to dress up my home in suitably spooky fashion. I was relieved to see that many don’t blow the bank either with deals across ebay, Amazon and Marks & Spencer.

Here’s a look at some of the most attractive Beetlejuice theme offers I could find.

M&S Halloween accessories for all the family

I found Beetlejuice Halloween T-shirts at Marks and Spencer for children aged between six and 16 that will make ideal easy costumes. Made from cotton, the black T-shirts emblazoned with the famous house and characters cost £12 each here.

They are one of M&S’ most “in demand” items at the moment with a vintage look that’s all the rage.

M&S

Beetlejuice door hangers

Dress up the front of your home with a life-size Scary Beetlejuice Halloween Door Cover from Amazon here. Trick or treaters will love this entrance way, shown in the main picture above and below, that costs £17.54 and is large at 180cm by 90cm.

It is made from polyester to make it “strong and durable” to survive the coldest weather.

Beetlejuice lifelize door cover from Amazon | Amazon

Amazon said: “It’s easy to hang, when you're done, you can put it back in and continue to use it next year. The Door Cover can be used as photo studio photography, photo booth props, photo shoot, wall decoration, dessert table decoration ,and you can take some pictures with your family and friends.” Find the Beetlejuice Door Cover here on Amazon.

Skeletons and animated ghosts

I’ve got excited at all the horror offerings on HalloweenCostumes.co.uk. They range from dead bodies to skeletons and even animated ghosts that hang around the house or garden.

There’s this life-size human skeleton prop for £22.99 here that is ideal to decorate any Halloween setting in Beetlejuice fashion.

5ft animated ghost is among the favourite buys for Halloween | halloweencostumes.co.uk

If you’re looking for a deal, there is 33% off an Ancient Skull Candle Halloween Decoration, taking the price down to £9.99 here. This exclusive item from HalloweenCostumes.co.uk features eyes that glow red and the effect of a candle flame flickering although it uses LED lights.

There’s also a sale on the 5ft Animated Ghost Halloween Decoration, slashing the price from £31.99 to £22.99 here.

Beetlejuice costumes on Ebay

To go the full hog in a famous striped Beetlejuice outfit for Halloween, check out ebay where there are costumes starting from around £18 for both men and women.

There’s also the red lace wedding dress styled on the one worn by Winona Ryder in the movie from various sellers here and among the cheapest is this one at £10.72 by seller zhench_29 based in Belgium here.

One thing’s for sure, with a wide range of Beetlejuice clothes and party accessories released to mark the new movie, this year’s Halloween party theme for me is a no brainer.