Huge discounts have landed on Amazon's winter warming tech

Some of Amazon's heating tech is better than half price this week | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With cold weather setting in across the country, consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has been diving into Amazon’s deals on devices to keep you warm and healthy this winter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new year has heralded the arrival of some bitterly cold winter weather across the UK, with snow, freezing rain and hard frosts greeting us on our morning commutes.

It's a time when many of us are turning to our household devices and appliances to see if any of it can be upgraded, and give us a better chance of keeping warm indoors and outdoors.

It's rather fortunate timing, then, to see Amazon discounting some of its best-selling winter tech.

From hand-warmers to dehumidifiers, we've spotted some very tempting deals, all arriving at just the right time, with the cold snap set to continue across the UK.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield picks through the biggest discounts and the best deals on tech to keep you warm this winter.

National world

1. Dreo Electric Heater

Dreo Electric Heater | Amazon

A bit of supplementary heating can go a long way over the winter, especially in older houses, or particularly cold rooms.

This 1,500w ceramic heater will belch out some serious heat, so you shouldn't need to run it for very long.

It has a timer setting, a three-way thermostat, and all the safety protection a modern heater should have. It makes it ideal for pre-heating a room, or just warming you back up after a trip out.

With a 35% discount, this is a great opportunity to bag a bargain on a high-tech, top-spec heater that should serve you well for many winters.

2. PureMate Oil Filled Radiator

PureMate Oil Filled Radiator | Amazon

Oil-filled radiators are one of the most economical ways to heat a room through electricity. I keep one in my loft in case of a boiler breakdown, but it's also a very useful bit of kit for warming up my draughty kitchen when the cold really does start to bite.

This is a 2,500w version, and it's a great price. There are no digital controls, but I actually think that's a good thing. My digital De'longhi is over-complicated. Turning a nob is so much easier.

Just bear in mind these take a while to get warm, so you'll need to plan ahead. A ceramic heater will be better for an instant warm-up. But it's a great way to heat a small space on the cheap.

Devola Wifi Enabled Smart Electric Glass Panel Heater

Devola Wifi Enabled Smart Electric Glass Panel Heater | Amazon

This is a superb price for the latest tech in space heating. A glass panel heater is very efficient, and it's a great way to get the best out of old-fashioned electric convection.

It's freestanding, so it can be used in any room, and my favourite touch is its Wi-Fi integration.

This means you can be peeling spuds in the kitchen, ask Alexa to turn the heater on in your dining room, and it'll be warm in time for your Sunday lunch.

4. Miaton Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Miaton Rechargeable Hand Warmers | Amazon

I absolutely love these little electric hand warmers. And this is one of the best sets I've seen.

You just charge them up, slip them into your pocket, and grip onto them whenever you need to thaw out your fingers.

I take mine on winter dog walks, and they're really useful for warming my hands up when I've been playing a game of fetch.

These claim to have a 2,000mAh battery life, which is very impressive, and I just love the fact they come with a 10,000mAh charging case. It's a neat touch that will make them very handy for long trips, or winter getaways.

The best thing about these is the price. Add a 30% voucher and you'll get yours for around £14. What a bargain.

5. Caikezi 2.2l dehumidifier

Caikezi 2.2l dehumidifier | Amazon

It's easy to underestimate the importance of a dehumidifier in the winter. Everything from your central heating, to your drying washing, to those carrots you're boiling on the stove, creates humidity in the home and, with no open windows, there's nowhere for it to go.

This can lead to all sorts of problems for your fixtures and fittings, but it's also really bad for your health.

Dehumidifiers quickly and efficiently remove the moisture from the air and deposit it in a tank. And once you've seen how much water they collect in just a few hours, trust me, you won't want to stop using it.

6. EasyAcc 1200ml Electric Dehumidifier

EasyAcc 1200ml Electric Dehumidifier | Amazon

If you're tempted by a dehumidifier, this one looks like quite a bargain. They can be very expensive, so to get one for less than £40 on a limited-time deal is a great opportunity.

This one collects up to 1.2 litres of water in its tank, and it's ideal for small spaces.

Designed to be low on noise and light on energy consumption, it's probably ideal for a child's bedroom or perhaps a utility room while you're drying clothes.

Either way, it'd make a great introduction into the benefits of dehumidifying your house in the winter.

7. Tefal Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker

Tefal Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker | Amazon

I had to include this, not only because it's such an amazing price, but because we can often overlook the benefits of a cup of warm soup when the cold weather hits.

I grant you, soup's not exactly an expensive commodity, but if you have your own soup maker, you can whip up all sorts of flavour combinations and make use of leftovers from family meals.

Yes, you can do all this with a blender and a stove, but soup makers genuinely save a lot of time, energy, and space. And that's a great motivator.

This is a better-than-half-price deal, so catch it while it's still on.

8. Beeway Ice Scraper

Beeway Ice Scraper | Amazon

This might seem a lot of money for an ice scraper if you're used to picking yours up from the pound shop but, trust me on this, you won't understand the value of a decent ice scraper until you've used one.

Make the switch to a high-quality one and you'll never look back. They do a much better job of removing ice, they're far less likely to cause scratches, and they'll last you for years.

This limited-time deal brings the price down to a much more acceptable level. I'm going to order a few of these myself.