Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert has revealed a savvy deal at Marks and Spencer that lets shoppers snag £161 worth of products for just £30.

According to Lewis' team at MSE, by spending just £30 at M&S, customers can get a bundle of M&S beauty products originally valued at £161. The offer includes various skincare and makeup items like sleep creams, hair products, face toners, lip balms, and more.

The summer beauty bag has returned, and can be yours for just £30 while stocks last - offering savings of nearly £150.

It includes 12 makeup and skincare essentials sourced from brands like L’Occitane, Pixi, Ren, and others, and comes with a charming toiletry bag, ideal for travelling.

MSE said: "To get the beauty bag for £30, you also have to spend £35 on clothing, beauty and/or homeware – so technically, you have to spend at least £65 in one transaction at M&S to get this.

“M&S says the beauty bag is valued at £170, although we've worked out you can buy all the items separately for £161 when factoring in current offers.

"Add the beauty bag to your online basket (or pick it up in-store), add £35 of other eligible items and the beauty bag will be reduced to £30 at the checkout."

The bag contains a Colour Wow Xtra Large Bombshell volumiser, alongside Floral Street Arizona Bloom EDP and Ren Daily Glow Daily AHA tonic.