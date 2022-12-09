Best Christmas gifts for Dads

Finding the perfect pressie for the gent in your life - be it a buddy, a boyfriend, husband, brother, father - can be a tricky task. It can make Christmas a stressful proposition, rather than a time for celebration (and mince pies/bailers) Fear not, this year we’ve scoured the high street and pulled together this gift guide, so you can see all your best gift options for the men in your life in one place - without having to pound the streets and feel stressed.

Of course, one man’s idea of the perfect gift is very different to another - they may be a sports lover, a foodie, an avid reader, an adventurer, a gardener - or a mixture of all of the above - making the selection of a perfect present deeply personal. We’ve covered all bases in our guide, so there’s bound to be something he’ll really appreciate when he unwraps it on December 25.

How did we choose the gifts for men

Opting for quality over novelty, we made sure our selection came from reputable brands that genuinely care about their products, so there’s no chance of the gift ending up in the skip when you’re back is turned, or gathering dust in the attic.

We wanted to ensure the gifts would bring a smile to the face of the recipient - even if he’s notably particular about his interests.

Prices vary, from reasonably priced but fabulous skin care, to a more spendy - but sure to please - pizza oven. Each option offers value for money, though.

NINTENDO Switch OLED portable game play £309.00 Buy now Buy now The Nintendo Switch OLED is the fourth and latest iteration of Nintendo's home console. Wondering what the difference is between the Nintendo OLED and the flagship Nintendo Switch? In short, the visuals are superior on the OLED model, hence the slightly higher price point. The OLED provides better colour accuracy, higher contrast, and overall better picture performance, double the storage space as the flagship. Care a great deal about graphics? The stunning gameplay on the OLED is worth forking a little extra out for. The main reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED is to play games: and the options are fabulous. The library is groaning with timeless classics, from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New HorizonsSuper Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can also find some fabulous indie games, from Hades, Celeste, to Spelunky - there really is something for everyone.

Caorunn Small Batch Gin (70cl, 41.8%) gin fans £26.00 Buy now Buy now Craft gin is a flooded market, indeed, but if you want to pick up a unique bottle for the gin lover in your life, Caorrunn makes an excellent choice. A small batch Scottish gin, it distinguishes itself by featuring five distinctly Hebrodonian botanicls: Coul Blush Apple, Heater, Bog Myrtle, Rowan Berry, and Dandelion leaf. The resulting gin is suprisingly smooth - akin to a London dry, so ideal in an G&T - but with delectably subtle flavors of vanilla, burnt sugar and cinnamon. We love it muddled with fresh basil, blueberries and a splash of soda - it compliments the Scottish botanicals. A lovely choice.

Lenco LS-55 Turntable Record Player £109.00 Buy now Buy now Know someone with a collection of vinyl they love, or hoping to build one up? The record player works as a stand-alone record player with integrated stereo speakers, so they can enjoy favourite tracks in high quality sound. Alternatively, he can use the USB port to connect the player to his PC and use it as a USB record player, recording and converting their favourite vinyl to WAV or MP3 format for his modern MP3 player. If he want to connect it to his home stereo too then that’s no problem, with stereo phono outputs on the rear can simply and quickly be connected. Featuring two-speed settings of 33 1/3 and 45 RPM.

Personalised Vinyl Record Storage Case storing LPs £60.00 Buy now Buy now Speaking of vinyl collections, this personalised storage case is the best place for the recipient to keep all of his precious records safe. Holding up to 50 full size LP’s this carry case has more than enough space to hold all his favourite vinyl without being too heavy, with a sturdy carry handle on top.

Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller wannabe DJs £139.00 Buy now Buy now This is so cool - and ideal if you know someone keen to learn how to disc jockey. It’s a super early entry-level DJ controller, that’s incredibly portable. Take it anywhere and connect to your smartphone to mix-master tunes. You can also connect to your laptop. The software is extremely intuitive - our 8-year-old figured it out in seconds. Great, great fun.

PerfectDraft beer dispenser pub-quality pints at home £240.00 Buy now Buy now The PerfectDraft machine (available from BeerHawk) is a halfway house between small home dispensers and a ‘kegerator’ - a larger and more expensive refrigerator that has been designed to store and dispense kegs Easy to set up (it took this technophobe five minutes), and ready to pour pints in a couple of hours as soon as the keg is chilled, it’s a joyful proposition. It comes with a digital readout to tell you when your drop is a perfect 3 degrees and how much beer is left. Quiet than other machines, it produces a pub-quality pint at home. The kegs come in a substantial six litre size, but the machine itself isn’t overly large, so won’t take up too much counter space (it’s smaller, by comparison, than our microwave). Accommodating a wide range of beers, this is our go-to choice of the options - not too big nor too small, just perfect frothy pints.

Wild Feet from Sock Shop dog lovers £9.99 Buy now Buy now If you’re thinking - socks? for Christmas? Ground-breaking, than yes, fair enough. But for a certain sort of man - i.e. the type that is always short on socks - it’s actually a lovely gift. (I know of what I speak). Wild Feet socks are incredibly soft and comfy - and these dog-themed pairs are ideal if the man you’re buying for adores canines.

Our Place Always Pan multi-purpose pan £125.00 Buy now Buy now Key specs: Coating: ceramic Induction compatible? Yes Weight: 1.36 kg Props to the Our Place marketing team – the Always Pan has become, seemingly overnight, the cult kitchen utensil of the moment – and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it available in an array of modern and muted tones that no doubt all complement freshly lime-washed walls, but it’s also super functional. It’s an all-in-one utensil that’s intended to perform as a frying pan, yes, but also a sauce pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, and spoon rest – there’s really very little you can’t achieve, in cooking terms, with this pan, which sweetens the price tag somewhat. Made from aluminium, it heats up fast and distributes heat evenly, whilst the handle remains cool. It has a non-stick ceramic coating, and is surprisingly lightweight. There are two spouts, for mess-free pouring of sauces, and a modular lid which allows you to manage steam. Handily, it comes with a wooden spatula and integrated spatula rest, and a steamer basket, too. On the whole? Worth the hype, if you ask us…

Cuda Knife and Sharpener Set keen fisher men £48.00 Buy now Buy now If you know a gent who loves heading out fishing, this knife and sharpener set is ideal, with four purpose-specific knives contained in an easy-to-carry case. The knives do everything you need to catch and fillet fish, and are ruthlessly sharp - though if they dull, there’s a sharpener in the case that will restore them to their former glory. Contents: Titanium Bonded German 4116 Stainless Steel Knives Includes: 2.5″ Bait Knife (18834), 6″ Fillet Knife (18831), 6″ Curved Boning Knife (18833), 9″ Chunk Knife (18830), Sharpener & Case

Mohair Cardigan Percival x Harry Lambert bundling up warm £153.00 Buy now Buy now Real men wear knitwear, and this is timeless wardrobe item to cosy up his winter. Knitted in Portugal and made from super kid mohair (yes) - softest and rarest, most lux mohair there is. Super kid mohair is from the first shearing of kid goats. It’s ludicrously soft. Fun fit - slight oversized

Mohair blend knit

Limited edition

Night and Day Glasses a chic cocktail £45.00 Buy now Buy now Always fancied himself a Dapper Dan, something of a Mad Men when he drinks his whisky? Let him channel his Don Draper fantasies with these gorgeous drinking tumblers. Designed in LA and made from recycled glass and sand, these stylish, perfectly weighted glasses are ideal for an Old Fashioned - but up to the minute.

Arket Men’s Cotton Pyjama Shirt pyjamas £59.00 Buy now Buy now Stylish, classic comfortable. These are the ideal PJs, made by ever-so-cool Swedish brand Arket, from cool, breathable cotton, with a subtle pinstripe design. The bottoms are avaliable to buy here.

The Trimmer by Meridian: Electric Below-The-Belt Trimmer keeping perfectly coiffured - all over £66.00 Buy now Buy now Good-looking as all get out, and ever so useful, this waterproof trimmer will help any man who wants to ensure his errant body hair is perfectly groomed. A multi-taking piece of kit James Bond himself would love, it can cut through coarse hair without tugging - and it’s completley waterproof, so you can use it in the shower, thanks to rust-resistant ceramic blades. The two attachments tackle hair from three to 12mm - and it fully charges in 90 minutes. Ingenious, Q.

Ooni Fyra 12 pizza lovers £249.00 Buy now Buy now Help your gent seriously up his pizza game with a brilliant pizza oven. The keenly-priced Fyra 12 runs on wood pellets like those used in pellet barbecues , weighs just 10kgs and comes with a 12-inch baking stone. A fabulous ‘starter’ pizza oven - ideal for feeding a small family or a pizza party. Cooks 12” pizzas in 90 seconds and is an absolute doddle to use.

Joseph Joseph Lockblock™ Knife Block Set a child-friendly knife set £179.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Knife block included: Yes Number of knives included: Six Looking to buy some steel for a man with kiddies? If you’re worried about leaving a knife set out on the counter with young children running around, the Lockblock™ Knife Block Set from British brand Joseph Joseph is the choice for you. This ingenious set, which comes with six knives (two paring knives, a santoku knife, a chef’s knife, a bread knife and a carving knife), has a locking mechanism to ensure only adults can remove knives. This is done easily by pressing a release button either on the left or right side. We loved the safety this offered, especially with our own little one running around the kitchen, and how easy it was to operate. Needless to say, each of the blades cut effortlessly, smoothly and expertly, and were ergonomic and comfortable to hold. We were also impressed by the smooth appearance of the included knife block, and the subtle colours on each of the knives to tell them apart even when they’re safely in their block. An inner rubber surface protects the blades, so you can be sure they’ll cut smoothly and seamlessly for years to come.

The Best of Roxy Music - on vinyl Bryan Ferry fans £50.00 Buy now Buy now Roxy Music have been jamming for 50 years now, and to mark the occassion, they’ve released their first ever Best Of. The running order is arranged reverse-chronologically, and traverses 18 indelible, gorgeous hits from a singular band who only produced music for a decade. This fabulous double-disc will delight any fan.

Drive experience by track days car lovers £35.00 Buy now Buy now Dad a petrolhead? This will be a total joy. Drive experience by Track Days allows a licensed drive to step behind the wheel of some of the world’s fastest (and seriously gorgeous) cars on a high speed race track. There are a range of cars avaliable - from Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Aston Martins - for him to ride, at race tracks up and down the UK, so you’ll be able to find one near to you. Prices vary but start at £35. Vroom vroom!

BOY SMELLS ITALIAN KUSH CANDLE scent-lovers £42.00 Buy now Buy now This amazing - and we do mean amazing - scented candle smells like fresh basil sitting on the windowsill on a warm summer’s day. If that doesn’t sell you, we don’t know what to tell you. Heavenly.

Snapgrip Creator Kit keen photographers £69.00 Buy now Buy now Know someone who enjoys making mini-films, YouTube films, or just taking the perfect photo with their phone? This is just aces. The Creator Kit is designed to help you extend the photographic capabilities of your iPhone. With three constituent parts - the SnapGrip allows you to double your shooting time, and has a Bluetooth shutter button. The SnapPod tripod extends the reach of your selfies or stability when shootings, while the SnapLight LED is there to better light your shoots. The three components can work independently or can be combined. The end result is clearer, better composed, better lit photos and films. We love it. Great for a creative.