It’s his new favourite toy 🐶

Earth Rated’s innovative dog toys are now available in the UK - and the team sent my rescue dog Ernie the new fetch toy to put to the test.

Made from natural rubber, this BPA-free toy is bright yellow, which helps for visibility during walkies and is tested for toughness, which I attest to, as it has withstood a week of chewing from my energetic Patterdale Terrier.

The collection features a range of toys to suit every pup's play style:

Treat Toy : Perfect for keeping your dog engaged with their favourite dry treats or kibble.

: Perfect for keeping your dog engaged with their favourite dry treats or kibble. Fetch Toy : With an erratic bounce and easy pick-up design, it’s terrific for endless games of fetch, plus it floats.

: With an erratic bounce and easy pick-up design, it’s terrific for endless games of fetch, plus it floats. Tug Toy : Designed with dual handles, making interactive play even more fun.

: Designed with dual handles, making interactive play even more fun. Fly Toy : Easy to pick up and ideal for a game of catch.

: Easy to pick up and ideal for a game of catch. Enrichment Toy: Fill it with treats to keep your pup mentally stimulated and entertained.

Designed to elevate playtime and bring joy to both dogs and their humans, they promise to offer durability and are gentle on your dog’s mouth.

Available in different sizes, they are currently priced from £5-£25 on Amazon. If you’re not sure which toy to choose from Earth Rated have a fun quiz to help pet parents find the perfect toy for their pooch.

Some of Ernie’s other favourite toys include the Kong Goodie Bone, priced at £14.59, it is perfect for keeping him entertained when he’s in the house solo as you can hide treats in it.

Petface’s Honking and Squeaking Duck Toy is another popular choice at only £5.00, he loves the squeaks and will spend hours in his bed chewing it and the Lanco Ovo Egg priced at £13.95, is not only very cute but is BPA free and made from natural rubber.