Grab your friends and take your group chat on an actual holiday for only £79 each | Canva

Enough talk, it's time to book that group holiday. Let's make it happen!

The holiday planning is in full swing, and the group chat is buzzing with plenty of ideas, budgets, and potential dates that need to be considered. It can get a bit overwhelming so why not take the stress away and book your next trip with a Group Mystery Holiday deal from just £79 per person with Wowcher .

Imagine no more arguing over how much it costs or where you are all going. The mystery group holiday is based on four people sharing and for just £79 per person it’s affordable for everyone. You can choose to go away for dates in May to June and September to December. Plus you even get to choose from which airport you want to fly from all you have to do is decide what to pack.

Wowcher Group Mystery Holiday deal from £79 per person. | Wowcher

The Mystery Holiday guarantees a minimum two-night break with accommodation and return flights to one of over 50 holiday destinations. You could be enjoying a 2 Night Holiday to Paris France, a 4 Night 3* Holiday to Mykonos Greece or even a 7 Night 4* Holiday to San Antonio, Ibiza Spain. See full list of holiday destinations and T&C’s here

How Do Mystery Holidays Work?

It couldn’t be easier! Each group will receive one holiday from the list of holidays outlined here .

Purchase a Mystery Holiday for you and your group of 4 friends.

Receive your voucher codes and a link for redemption.

Redeem your vouchers as soon as possible.

Complete information relevant to your holiday booking, including your preferred travel dates

You will then be contacted via text message, telephone or email to reveal your destination, dates and accommodation plus flight arrangements from your desired airport.

Your holiday is booked and ready for you to go and enjoy.

Stop making excuses in the group chat and turn your holiday talk into reality. It's time to gather your friends, whether it's a group of girls, lads, or couples, and book that getaway. This deal is the perfect, stress-free way to plan your next holiday together.

