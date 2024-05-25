Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I went to the summer opening of racy cabaret club Lío Mallorca in the heart of Palma and it was a night I won’t forget

I had no idea what to expect before my visit to the opening of Lío Mallorca in Palma, the Spanish hotspot’s latest racy cabaret club. I purposefully did not Google or search what was going to be in store for me so it left a lot of excitement and surprise. And boy was I surprised.

I was not expecting the night to be filled with such top-class acts with fantastic singers, dancers and interactive stunts. I was in awe at the dancers and the choreography, with one act after another for the entire night - the entertainment never stopped. There was glitz and glam everywhere with the night’s acts dressed in a variety of different costumes and involving the crowd in all of their performances.

Owner of Lío Mallorca in Palma. (Photo: Isabella Boneham/NationalWorld)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the club is not for those who want a cool, calm and collected evening. The performances are racy, daring and let’s just say... raunchy. At one point I caught eyes with another female guest across the room where we both made the exact same face to what we were watching on the stage. It was outrageous but brilliant at the same time and a truly very entertaining night for everyone.

The show was flamboyant and a night I won’t forget. The club is nestled in the heart of Palma and is a great night to be had by holidaymakers and locals alike. The singers were amazing with covers of George Michael’s ‘Fast Love’ to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ which had everyone ferociously clapping at the end due to how good the vocals were. One performance saw the dancers all dressed like Barbie in pink dresses and blonde wigs, and next there were topless male dancers taking to the stage. It was quite a night, full of entertainment right from start to end.

The singers were amazing with covers of George Michael’s ‘Fast Love’ to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ . (Photo: Lio Opening @Neoist.eu)

Throughout the night the ‘Bills’ song by LunchMoney Lewis would come on and there were specific dance moves you had to do. By the end of the night I would say I had mastered it. It was very funny watching everyone copy the dancers every time the song came on, and it was another great way of how the audience was involved in the night.

The show is also accompanied with banquet dining curated by Executive Chef Andreu Genestra. The à la carte menu is inspired by Mediterranean flavours, such as sea bass carpaccio and grilled octopus. According to the Lio “each dish is designed to tempt and tantalise the senses, complete with artistic platings for added drama”. We were treated to sushi for starter, steak for main and a delicious meringue with ice cream for dessert and all of the food was extremely tasty and full of flavour.

Once the show is over, Lío Mallorca transforms from dinner show to dancefloor. (Photo: Lio Opening @Neoist.eu)

Once the show is over, Lío Mallorca transforms from dinner show to dancefloor. The DJ took to the decks and provided island beats throughout the night with those who were left standing enjoying the music until the early hours. Lío Mallorca has a variety of events on throughout summer that are available to book on their website, including at the end of the month an event called ‘Toy Room’.