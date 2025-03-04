Pretty Little Thing enters a new era of elevated fashion and complete rebrand - Get 20% off the new collection | Pretty Little Thing

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Fashion brand Pretty Little Thing steps away from fast-fashion and enters a new era in elevated style - and we’ve found a way to save you 20%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quiet luxury trend is here to stay with many brands looking to refine their collections and feature more elevated fashion pieces. Pretty Little Thing shocked fans when they unveiled a completely new look this week.

The online retailer has become known for its fast-fashion items that have lacked a bit of taste over the years. From severely cut-out dresses and clashing patterns to bold colours and animal print. However, it seems the brand has waved goodbye to cheap looking outfits as they enter a new ‘legacy’ era in fashion retail.

Pretty Little Thing have stepped into the quiet luxury trend as the new stylish website features aesthetically-pleasing colours such as almond, taupe, clay and hints of chocolate, burgundy, sage green and dusky pink. There’s not a neon colour in sight!

The styles and design of the outfits are much more luxurious too and with that comes a hike in prices. But compared to luxury designer brands the PLT range will give you the look for a fraction of the designer price.

I’ve looked through the website and these are my must-have dresses for a more elegant and polished look. Plus get 20% off when using code TWENTY at checkout.

Dark Taupe Satin Boat Neck Fishtail Midaxi Dress £35.00 | Pretty Little Thing

Dark Taupe Satin Boat Neck Fishtail Midaxi Dress £35.00 - The stunning dark taupe colour, satin material and boat neck design exudes elegance along with the fishtail detail is the perfect gown for a special occasion.

Almond Woven Tailored Button Up Mini Dress £40.00 | Pretty Little Thing

Almond Woven Tailored Button Up Mini Dress £40.00 - This tailored button up mini dress in almond looks stylish and chic. It can be work for work or weekend and paired with heels or flats.

Clay Woven Tailored Short Sleeve Mini Dress £38.00 | Pretty Little Thing

Clay Woven Tailored Short Sleeve Mini Dress £38.00 - This clay coloured mini dress is a masterclass in tailoring. The short sleeves and structured silhouette bring a contemporary edge to a classic shape.

Black Sinky Ruched Panel Detail Maxi Dress £28.00 | Pretty Little Thing

Black Sinky Ruched Panel Detail Maxi Dress £28.00 - One of my absolute favourites . This black, slinky maxi-dress features a ruched-panel that will flatter your body shape and the long sleeves and maxi length make it look even more demure.

Black Woven Pleated Shift Dress £40.00 | Pretty Little Thing

Black Woven Pleated Shift Dress £40.00 - This shift dress is a modern classic redefined; it feels very ‘old-Hollywood-glamour’ and should be paired with classic black heels and a martini.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now