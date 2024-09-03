Big savings on the HappyGoo Hair Dryer Professional Ionic Hairdryer on Amazon | Amazon

HappyGoo hairdryer has 50% off in an Amazon beauty deal and has similarities to the Dyson Supersonic - here’s how they compare.

Shoppers can bag a high powered hairdryer similar to the Dyson Supersonic in a £35 limited time beauty deal. Amazon has slashed the price of the HappyGoo Professional Ionic Hairdryer by 50% in a special offer.

With two speeds and three heat settings along with a cool shot button, customers raving about the HappyGoo hairdryer have called it “amazing value”, saying “love it” and “very lightweight and powerful”.

HappyGoo v Dyson Supersonic

The HappyGoo hairdryer has a power of 2000 Watts compared to 1600 Watts for the Dyson. They are both corded and come in pink and grey.

In terms of attachments, the Goo has a diffuser and two concentrator nozzles, while the Dyson has styling accessories with magnetic adhesion of wide nozzle, narrow nozzle and diffuser.

The HappyGoo claims it gives “salon-quality results at home with our hair dryer's advanced features”. It adds: “Constant temperature technology ensures even drying without causing damage, while the built-in ionization function leaves your hair smooth, frizz-free, and irresistibly shiny.”

The Dyson Supersonic promotes that it has a powerful digital motor for fast drying and a thermistor that “protects against extreme heat damage to retain natural shine”.

It also has cold air control and sound and vibration reducing support.

HappyGoo and Dyson Supersonic reviews compared

On Amazon reviews, the HappyGoo hairdryer has an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 3,597 shopper ratings. The Dyson Supersonic Fuchsia has an Amazon rating of 3.9 out of 5 from 12 reviews.

Raving about the HappyGoo is shopper Amanda Williams, who gave it five stars. Amanda said: “Great little hairdryer. Love it. Very lightweight and powerful. Weirdly, the nozzle clips into place at a vertical angle rather than horizontal. However, I'm used to it now and think it's great!” Sue also gave it five stars and added: “I've never tried the Dyson hairdryer so I can't compare it, but I'm impressed! It's lightweight and easy to use, it has a more directed airflow than conventional hairdryers and three heat settings, none of them are too hot. Good cord length also.”

Paul wrote: “Impressed. I bought this hairdryer for two reasons, firstly the price, amazing value, second, was reviews.” He added: It's powerful, lightweight and small, better than I imagined. An excellent purchase.” There were also criticisms, mainly that the hairdryer is loud.

When it comes to the Dyson Supersonic Fuchsia hairdryer, reviews included a five star rating from Derrick Bogar. He said: “This was a gift for my wife and she is very pleased with the performance of the product! It lives up to the reputation!”

Alexander added that he “absolutely loved it” and “everything was great”.

Lower ratings were given by three customers who said the brush and comb are not included with the hairdryer.