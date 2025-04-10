Wowcher’s Summer Mystery Deal could land you a Lazy Spa or Ray-Bans from just £9.99
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Get ready for the hot summer with this exciting Summer Mystery Deal from Wowcher featuring big named brands including Ray-Ban and Fortnum & Mason. Wowcher is offering a summer mystery deal with two options: a standard tier for £9.99 and a premium tier for £19.99. Click here to view offer.
Each order is packed with surprises from top brands like Outsunny and Costway, including pool accessories, outdoor furniture, water slides, and cooling pillows – everything you need for fun in the sun. Share the excitement with friends and family as you discover your new summer gear together! Full Terms & Conditions here.
Standard tier products £9.99 include:
- Kayman 30x40 2 pack Cooling Pillow
- Furdreams Pet Pool
- Bugoff Plant Fly Traps - 12 pack
- Outsunny Rattan Smokeless Firepit
- Costway 4M Double-Sided Parasol with LED
- Keskin 4piece rattan furniture set
- Outdoor XL Smoker Barbecue
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses
- Outdoor Garden Gas Patio Heater
Premium tier products £19.99 include:
- Fortnum’s Hamper Tote with Waterproof Picnic Blanket
- Lugg Single Trolley Soft Cabin Bag - Random colour
- Rectangular Pool Blue - 305x183x46 cm
- Yellow Water Slide
- 6ft trampoline
- Karu 12" Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven
- Kingfisher Bird Bath
- Lazy Spa - 60005
- 8 Seater Rattan Corner Garden Furniture Set
- B&Q wooden bar
- Drop and Mow Robot Lawnmower with MX 24V 4.0Ah lithium battery
How it works
After buying a standard or premium mystery deal, you will get an email containing a voucher code. Go to our redemption website and input your code to see what you have won. After you have confirmed your delivery address, your prize will be shipped to you right away!
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.