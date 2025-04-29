Once you've used a flexible hose, you won't go back | Amazon

For just £13.59 you could have a genuine Flexi Hose, if you can catch the offer

The humble hosepipe is one of those tools you can't really not own, if you've got any sort of outdoor space. From watering the plants, hosing down the patio, washing the car, or filling a paddling pool - a garden hose is an outdoor essential.

Over the years I've owned plenty, from the eye-wateringly expensive wall-mounted reels, to the annoyingly fiddly flat hoses that wind into a tiny container.

But then I bought a flexible hose. And I've never looked back. They're small, they're lightweight, they quickly roll up into a bag and, once they have water flowing through them they expand to absolutely huge sizes.

The first one I bought was a cheap and cheerful one that I was warned would break quickly. And it did. Then I splashed out a bit and bought the original "Flexi Hose". That was several years ago, and I still own it now. It's still going strong.

The original Flexi Hose is built to last, unlike some of the cheaper copies | Amazon

They work by allowing the water running through to expand an internal latex pipe, which is protected by a flexible fabric outer layer. As the water pressure builds, it grows in size, like some sort of AI snake developing and, before you know it, you've got a hose that will reach to the end of your garden and back.

The Flexi Hose is better than its cheaper competitors largely due to its longevity. They all do the same job, but these use much better materials, including brass fixtures on either end. The rule I've learned with expanding hoses is that, if you buy cheap you buy twice.

The only downside I've found to flexible hoses is that when you turn the hose off, there's still water flowing through, until it's fully contracted. Do NOT pull the end off the tap until it's empty, or you'll be soaked. Just let it run off into a flower pot or something.

After that, you just roll up the compacted hose and hang it on a wall, or pop it in a bag. Just remember to bring them in over winter and don't let them get too much sunlight, and it'll last you years.

It even comes with a spray gun | Amazon

The original Flexi Hose's brass connectors are a marvellous addition, but they're not very compatible with other garden tools. So you might find you need some adaptors, or even new tools. But a nozzle comes as part of the package, and that's all most people will need.

Normally the 50ft version costs £26.99, but Amazon is doing them at the moment for £13.59 and I think that's such a bargain. Yes, I have already bought one.

Some people might need the 75ft version, and that's discounted by 27%. They do go up to 100ft in length, and they're discounted too, but not by as much.

But if you buy one, even just to try it out, I promise you you'll never go back. Certainly not to a flat hose, but I'd bet you'll soon tire of all the kinks and winding of your posh wall-mounted hose too.

