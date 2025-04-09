A limited-time deal on Amazon saves 35% on this clever piece of furniture | Amazon

It's a three-in-one living room centre-piece with hidden storage, available in five colours, and the price is quite remarkable

Walk into a room and see this coffee table and it'll look like any other normal piece of furniture - but it has quite the party trick.

With one smooth, swift action, its polished wooden top lifts up on cantilevered hinges and becomes a desk.

And beneath that workspace surface is a storage area in which you can hide all the items that would usually clutter up a coffee tabletop. Magazines, remote controls, tissues, even coasters and coffee cups. It's a minimalist's dream.

It's made by a company called Yaheetech, and out of 6,785 reviews on Amazon it has a 4.6-star rating.

And the best bit? It's on offer at the moment, there's a 35% saving. So while it would usually cost you £89.99, you can get it for £58.49.

That is, you can get it for such a low price, as long as you're not fussy about the colour. Because that's for the Rustic Brown version.

The other four colour options are also discounted, some quite heavily, but you might need to look out for voucher boxes with a few of them, so shop carefully.

You'll also need to bear in mind this is a self-assembly item, but Yaheetech promises it comes with everything you need to set it up - and there's no next-day delivery option either.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last, but what a great opportunity to smarten up your lounge in style.