This smart dehumidifier is an absolute bargain thanks to a coupon code

Dehumidifiers are a great way of protecting your home and improving air quality - we’ve found a huge discount on a top-spec one

Dehumidifiers are becoming increasingly popular as we look for ways to cheaply and efficiently protect our homes from damp, moisture and mould.

Moisture in humid air can have a catastrophic effect on the inside of homes, and the damp and mould that results can be very bad for our health.

Any property can be affected, even a well-insulated modern home, because insulation regulates heat, but not moisture.

Dehumidifiers can also be a really effective tool for a laundry area because, if you're unable to dry your clothes outside, or in a tumble drier, you'll be hanging them on an airer. And that creates huge amounts of moisture.

A cheap and simple dehumidifier can cost around £30, but to effectively improve the air quality in a room, even a small one, you need to spend a fair bit more.

That's why we always like to see a good deal on a dehumidifier, and we've found a real bargain on eBay.

It's a smart dehumidifier that can be controlled through an app, so it can be turned on while you're away, and it's powerful enough to shift 10 litres of water per day.

Designed to be quiet in operation, this one has a running volume of 42dB, which is about as good as it gets, and there's a readout on a display on the front of the unit that tells you how humid a room actually is.

The water tank is built in, and it's only 2.5 litres, but it will shut off when it knows the tank is full, and alert you in the app.

The best bit, though, is the price. Normally the HomCom Portable Dehumidifier costs £159.99, but a discount on eBay brings that price down to £89.99.

Only there's an even better saving - if you use the discount code FEBSAVE20, it'll knock a further 20% off the price. That brings it down to £71.99. You will have to pay for delivery, but it's only £1.99 and it's dispatched from the UK.

The discount code won't last long though. It won't work after March 3rd, so be quick if you want to secure one.