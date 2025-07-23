A full roast dinner and pudding for just over £8 each? What a bargain | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Two courses, four people, one tasty price – this Wowcher deal gets you a family meal at Toby Carvery for just £32.99, and dessert’s included.

It's a Wowcher deal, knocking 35% off the price of a family two-course meal for two adults and two children. You could choose to have a starter and main, or a main and dessert and the entire food bill will come to just £32.99.

There's an even bigger saving on dining for two adults, which costs £22.99 for two two-course meals, and for two adults and one child it would be just £27.99.

Feed the family for £33 and save the washing up! | Wowcher

To get the deal, you need to buy a voucher on the Wowcher website, and then redeem it at Toby Carvery, where you can also book a table at one of 150 locations, or just walk in with the voucher.

We don't know how long the offer will last though, and more than 6,500 people have already snapped it up, so don't miss it.

Toby Carvery offers the classic roast, but other options are available for those with dietary requirements, and starters include King Prawn Cocktail, Mini Pigs in Blankets, Loaded Roast Potatoes with Bacon and Ciabatta Garlic Bread.

For dessert, you could indulge yourself in the Sundae Honeycomb Dream, a Baked Vanilla Cheesecake, or a Home-Baked Dough Brownie.

It's a great way to treat the family to a meal out, make good on a date-night promise, or meet up with a friend for a lunch out.

