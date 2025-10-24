Warwick Castle looks like a real-life Christmas card in winter – and families can now stay overnight as part of a magical festive sleepover. | Merlin Entertainments

This overnight festive break at Warwick Castle includes a visit from Santa’s elves, a private storytime, and a stay inside the castle grounds

For most families, a festive day out means a chilly queue to see Santa, a quick photo if you’re lucky, and then it’s back in the car.

But at Warwick Castle this winter, there’s a very different option – one that’s got more in common with a childhood dream than a shopping centre grotto.

It’s called the Santa Sleepover, and it does exactly what it says on the tin: families stay overnight in the grounds of the castle, with festive touches and surprises from check-in to breakfast.

But it’s what happens the next morning that sets this apart.

Families are welcomed into Warwick Castle for a Christmas experience filled with festive decorations, lights and surprises around every corner | Merlin Entertainments

Instead of rushing to get to a grotto, the grotto comes to you. At around 8am, there’s a knock on your lodge or hotel room door. Outside? One of Santa’s elves – there to deliver a present and give the children a proper festive wake-up.

It’s part of a full overnight package that includes entry to the castle for two days, themed evening entertainment, breakfast, parking, and the chance to sit down for a proper story session with Santa himself – no lines, no loud crowds, just a quiet 30-minute visit with Father Christmas in a warm, decorated space.

You can even bolt on extras like discounted tickets to Warwick’s Light Trail or ice rink to make a full festive weekend of it.

The Santa Sleepover runs on selected dates in November and December 2025, and prices start at £67 per person based on a family of four.

The castle’s short break packages usually book up quickly, especially the ones with the full Christmas extras, so it’s worth checking early if you’re considering it.

You can find full details, available dates and booking information via Warwick Castle here.

