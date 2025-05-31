Weight loss made easy: Lose 53% more weight with the Voy App for smarter support and lasting results | Voy

The easy-to-use Voy App helps you track, coach and lose more weight.

There are so many people (including me) who want to lose weight but seem to struggle no matter how hard we try. The Voy app can help you lose weight easily by tracking everything on your phone.

In a breakthrough study from Voy , in collaboration with Imperial College London, researchers have confirmed that combining digital behavioural support with weight loss medication can dramatically improve outcomes. Patients using the Voy app to track their progress and engage in coaching lost 53% more weight than those relying on medication alone.

Weight loss injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro are powerful tools in the fight against obesity, but they're not a quick fix. The study, which analysed data from nearly 60,000 patients, highlights that these medications are most effective when paired with traditional strategies that encourage long-term behaviour change.

Patients who simply tracked their weight weekly or attended just one health coaching session through Voy saw significant improvements. The research underscores a simple but powerful insight: sustained weight loss is about more than just taking medication — it’s about changing habits.

Tracking weight loss progress using the Voy app, part of a behaviour-led programme supporting Wegovy and Mounjaro users. | Voy

What can the Voy App do for you?

The Voy app offers an easy, supportive, and science-backed companion to those embarking on a weight loss journey. It provides:

Weekly weight tracking tools

Personalised health coaching

Behavioural nudges

Progress monitoring

Accessible support all from your phone

The study shows real results:

Patients who track their weight weekly lose 53% more weight

Even one coaching session leads to 53% more weight loss

Voy patients overall lose 53% more weight than medication-only patients

With Voy’s behavioural change programme, patients are seeing faster, more sustainable weight loss in just four months. It’s a testament to how digital support can transform the weight loss journey helping you lose more, by doing more.

Whether you're starting your first programme or looking to boost your current efforts, the Voy app can help you lose 53% more weight than with medication alone and it's all in the palm of your hand.

The Voy app is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app is part of Voy's weight loss program and helps users track their progress, access coaching support, and manage medication.

