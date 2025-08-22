Two multi-million pound dream homes are up for grabs - and you could win one or even both for just £5 with Wowcher | Raffle House

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For just £5, Wowcher is offering 15 tickets to enter Raffle House draws with two luxury homes worth £5.5m up for grabs

In one of the biggest prize draws on the internet right now, Raffle House is offering the chance to enter two draws to win two houses, collectively worth £5.5 million. And there’s a way to buy 15 tickets for just £5.

It's a Wowcher deal, in collaboration with Raffle House, and it capitalises on Raffle House's current offer of two-for-one tickets to win two dream houses.

The draw to win its £3 million home in West Sussex closes soon, and a draw will launch for a new £2.5 million home in Warwickshire - but right now you can take a chance at winning both prizes for the price of one draw.

And while that would usually cost a minimum of £10, the Wowcher deal halves the price of the 15-ticket bundle, and slashes the price of the bigger bundles too. There has never been better odds to win one of these incredible homes.

The £3 million West Sussex house sits in 1.34 acres of private, manicured gardens | Raffle House

The houses are fully furnished and ready to move into, and the new owner could choose to live in their new pad, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell it and become an instant millionaire.

The most popular bundle of 50 tickets will set you back £25, but Wowcher will offer them for just £10. That's the same price as 15 on the Raffle House website.

There's an even better deal on the bundle of 150 tickets, which now costs just £20. That's far cheaper than the £50 they'd cost you on the Raffle House website.

The Warwickshire House, which officially launches next month, is a magnificent converted barn, which sits on Thomas Cromwell’s former estate in picturesque South Warwickshire.

The property offers views over the five counties of Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire - and its 4,000 square feet of floorspace offers up to five bedrooms, including a separate annexe.

The new Raffle House dream home has links to the more sinister side of Tudor politics | Raffle House

The house has an upside-down layout, with the kitchen and living space on the upper floor and cosy mezzanine areas above to capitalise on the viewpoints.

The Grade-II listed property tastefully blends the old and the new, with exposed original beams adding character to features such as the high-end German kitchen.

It sits within a gated estate of 10 properties, spread across land that was once one of the most sought-after private estates in the area.

Meanwhile, the main Raffle House prize is the gorgeous mansion in Chichester, which sits in 1.34 acres of manicured gardens, with views over the surrounding countryside and farmland, a freshwater koi pond, a garden pavilion, and a sunny courtyard.

It has a total floorspace of more than 4,500 sq ft, more than 40 feet of verandas, and almost floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s an almost 40-foot-long dining room, elegant sitting and drawing rooms, an enormous glass-roofed orangery, which is home to a kitchen and a variety of casual dining areas, and seven bedrooms over three floors.

You could own your own slice of rural paradise - for just a fiver | Raffle House

There's an office, coat room and three bathrooms on the ground floor alone. The ground floor also features a bedroom suite with its own en suite bathroom.

The location of the stunning £3m detached home will be perfect for enjoying a day at the races because it's set in a hamlet just six miles from Goodwood Racecourse, famous for the five-day summer festival affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’.

The location is also great for water lovers – Bognor Regis is less than five miles away, Chichester Marina is about five miles west, and the celeb enclave of West Wittering 10 miles in the same direction.

The winner of either house will be offered a cash alternative, and Raffle House will cover the cost of any stamp duty and legal fees.

To find out more about the draws, or to see Wowcher's special offer, click here.

