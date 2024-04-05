10 amazing photos of South Tyneside life in 1989

Let’s rewind the the late 1980s and take a look at life in South Tyneside.
We’re talking about 1989 and we are heading back in time to find out what was happening.
We have 10 retro photos to show you from South Tyneside 35 years ago and we hope they bring back great memories.
1. Inside Dexter's bar
The interior of Dexter's 69 Bar 35 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Ready to perform in South Shields
South Shields Amateur Operatic Society members who were performing in Calamity Jane. Pictured left to right are: Denny Wilson, Lyndsey McCaffery, Helen Lowther, Peter Brack, Alan Greaves, John Ridley, Enid Bilton, Peter Charlton with Lucky, and Lawrence Chadwick. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Guiding us back to 1989
Brownies from the 4th St Pauls and the 5th St Peters were pictured on an open night for the girls parents at St Peters Church Hall. Pictured with them is Brown Owl Caroline Waggott. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Bulldozed in 1989
The School Street flats which were bulldozed in 1989. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette