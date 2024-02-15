News you can trust since 1849
10 incredible photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1978

Let's take things back to South Tyneside in 1978.

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:09 GMT

Cast your minds back to the year when John Travolta and Olivia Newton John were number one, when Abba asked us to take a chance on them and when the new bakery opened in Binns in South Shields.

It’s the year when a Scalextric grand prix came to Shields and six Whitburn gymnasts competed in the British under-15 championships.

Who needs more hints? The amazing sounds of Kate Bush topped the charts with Wuthering Heights while Dallas and Grange Hill had us glued to the screens.

It’s 1978! And here’s 10 local reminders for you.

South Shields and District Sea Angling Club members demonstrate their art at the leisure centre pool. Recognise anyone?

1. Angling memories

Dawn Scott, 10, of Laygate Junior School samples the return of free school milk with her classmates in 1978.

2. A welcome return

Gary Young, bandmaster of Boldon Colliery Brass Band, gives players a final talk before they take to the stage at Westoe Miners' Club, in the first heat of the Vaux 1978 Brass Band Competition.

3. Tuning up in Boldon

Brian Kirkley of Shields Harriers leads the field in a lunch time jogging session at Gypsies Green Stadium 46 years ago.

4. Getting active at lunchtime

