10 incredible reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1976

We were watching Charlie’s Angels, the Six Million Dollar Man and Are You Being Served on television. And we were dancing to chart hits such as Fernando, Save All Your Kisses For Me, and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

But there was plenty to reminisce on closer to home in 1976 as well and here’s the proof.

We dug into the Shields Gazette archives to find this collection of photos and we hope they bring back great memories.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own recollections.

1 . Morris dancing outside the Town Hall A group of Morris dancers outside South Shields Town Hall before the start of the Sports Week carnival parade in June 1976. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Wonderful in Westoe Some of the contestants in the Westoe Tennis Club's junior tournament in July 1976. Can you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Stars of the opera The South Shields Operatic Society cast of Mother Goose. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales