10 nostalgic photos of your loved ones in the classrooms of South Tyneside in 2005

By Evie Lake
Published 14th May 2024, 11:29 BST

Let’s look back at South Tyneside’s classrooms 19 years ago.

They all looked so smart as they lined up for a school photo in 2005.

From Stanhope Road to Temple Park and Marine Park to Highfield Infants, we have photos of classes in South Tyneside schools from 19 years ago.

We have got 10 photos for you to peruse and see if you can spot someone you know.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Looking smart in Mrs Kane's reception class at Boldon CofE Primary School

1. Mrs Kane's class

Looking smart in Mrs Kane's reception class at Boldon CofE Primary School Photo: Shields Gazette

The reception class at Stanhope Road 19 years ago. Recognise anyone?

2. Stanhope Road

The reception class at Stanhope Road 19 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: Shields Gazette

Lots of faces in the reception class at Temple Park Infants in 2005

3. Temple Park Infants

Lots of faces in the reception class at Temple Park Infants in 2005 Photo: Shields Gazette

Mrs Hotchkiss and Miss Fell's classes were both in the picture in this view from Ashley Primary School in 2005.

4. Ashley Primary

Mrs Hotchkiss and Miss Fell's classes were both in the picture in this view from Ashley Primary School in 2005. Photo: Shields Gazette

