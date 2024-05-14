10 nostalgic photos of your loved ones in the classrooms of South Tyneside in 2005

They all looked so smart as they lined up for a school photo in 2005.

From Stanhope Road to Temple Park and Marine Park to Highfield Infants, we have photos of classes in South Tyneside schools from 19 years ago.

We have got 10 photos for you to peruse and see if you can spot someone you know.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Mrs Kane's class Looking smart in Mrs Kane's reception class at Boldon CofE Primary School

Stanhope Road The reception class at Stanhope Road 19 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Temple Park Infants Lots of faces in the reception class at Temple Park Infants in 2005