10 photos from the Boldon School Prom in 2006- tiaras, kilts and great memories
Wet weather couldn’t stop these students from looking their best at their prom in 2006.
We are heading back to 2006 for these photos which were taken by a Shields Gazette photographer at the prom at Ramside Hall in Duham.
The rain meant umbrellas were out and students had to run for cover after arriving in their stylish limos.
But it was still a great occasion and here is the proof. Re-live some great memories.
