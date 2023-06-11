News you can trust since 1849
10 photos from the Boldon School Prom in 2006- tiaras, kilts and great memories

Wet weather couldn’t stop these students from looking their best at their prom in 2006.

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

We are heading back to 2006 for these photos which were taken by a Shields Gazette photographer at the prom at Ramside Hall in Duham.

The rain meant umbrellas were out and students had to run for cover after arriving in their stylish limos.

But it was still a great occasion and here is the proof. Re-live some great memories.

Not even a downpour could spoil the fun for these students. Photo: IB

1. Fun in the rain

A sparkling occasion but what are your memories of it? Photo: IB

2. A day to remember

Another great scene from 2006. Photo: IB

3. In the picture

A rush to get out of the rain. Photo: IB

4. Braving the weather

