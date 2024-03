We’ve got scenes from 2004 and 2005 to share with you and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Our thanks go to him for such wonderful reminders of a Shields night out.

But now we want to know if you are pictured – or perhaps a pal of yours is in one of the photos.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Atlantic in the spotlight A flashback to the early 2000s. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2 . In the picture at Atlantic Fun times on a Shields night out. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Fun fun fun All smiles in this great reminder. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4 . Fun with friends Who do you recognise in this great scene? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales