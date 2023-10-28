News you can trust since 1849
10 retro photos of Prince Edward Road in South Shields through the years

Let’s take a stroll down Prince Edward Road.

By Evie Lake
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Shopping , boxing and getting creative at the library – it has all happened in Prince Edward Road over the years.

These photos from the Gazette archives show a span of scenes from the 1950s to 2014.

And what a change of scenery we have seen in the street over the decades. We’ve got Stollidays grocery store from 1959 right through to fundraising at the Childrens Society shop in 2014.

There’s a reminder of Louigi Minchella’s ice cream shop and from the day the manager of the Sainsbury’s store got in the saddle for a sponsored cycle in 2013.

Want a reminder? Here’s 10 retro scenes to get the memories going.

Club coach Keith Bell, right, gives instruction to Billy Brown during a training session at the newly formed Prince Edward Road Youth Club Amateur Boxing Club. Remember this from 49 years ago? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Sparring in 1973

Club coach Keith Bell, right, gives instruction to Billy Brown during a training session at the newly formed Prince Edward Road Youth Club Amateur Boxing Club. Remember this from 49 years ago? Photo: Shields Gazette

Mr John Chalmers was pictured laying the foundation stone of the New Presbyterian Church of St Margaret in Prince Edward Road, South Shields in 1957. Pictured with him is Rt Rev Dr J Deacon Photo: Shields Gazette

2. An important day in 1957

Mr John Chalmers was pictured laying the foundation stone of the New Presbyterian Church of St Margaret in Prince Edward Road, South Shields in 1957. Pictured with him is Rt Rev Dr J Deacon Photo: Shields Gazette

Kathryn Green, Hannah Olsen, Emily Cawkwell and Kate Stephenson, handed over £135 to Children Society volunteers Dave Evans, Prince Edward Road shop manager Carole Collins, and Liz Pinnock in this photo from 8 years ago. Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Great fundraising in 2014

Kathryn Green, Hannah Olsen, Emily Cawkwell and Kate Stephenson, handed over £135 to Children Society volunteers Dave Evans, Prince Edward Road shop manager Carole Collins, and Liz Pinnock in this photo from 8 years ago. Photo: Tim Richardson

Panovista Travel in Prince Edward Road 44 years ago. Did you work there? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Travelling back to 1978

Panovista Travel in Prince Edward Road 44 years ago. Did you work there? Photo: Shields Gazette

