10 retro photos of South Tyneside in 1995- life in the borough 28 years ago

Let’s take it back to 1995 in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:24 GMT

While Take That, Rednex, Oasis and Blur were flying up the charts, you were having fun of your own back in South Tyneside.

And we have it all in these colourful reminders of 25 years ago.

Boldon Colliery Band, a Hebburn nursery and a talented bunch of young dancers were in the picture as well as so much more.

Question is, do you recognise someone you know? Take a look and tell us more.

Finalists in the Black Prince talent contest in April 1995. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A royal get together

Finalists in the Black Prince talent contest in April 1995. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette

Look at the happy faces from these students at the Vivien School of Dancing in June 1995. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. All smiles

Look at the happy faces from these students at the Vivien School of Dancing in June 1995. Photo: Shields Gazette

Mortimer Primary schoolchildren show off their home-made books in January 1995. Who can tell us more about the work they did? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Proud students

Mortimer Primary schoolchildren show off their home-made books in January 1995. Who can tell us more about the work they did? Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of Boldon Colliery Band posed for this photo in March 1995 but what was the occasion? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Ready for a song

Members of Boldon Colliery Band posed for this photo in March 1995 but what was the occasion? Photo: Shields Gazette

