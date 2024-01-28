News you can trust since 1849
10 retro photos of South Tyneside pubs in the early noughties

Let's look back at these South Tyneside pub scenes.

By Evie Lake
Published 28th Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT

Let's take a look at these 2000s scenes from some of South Tyneside's favourite pubs.

From the Steamboat to the Stag’s Head, we have plenty of reminders of locals from the Shields Gazette archives.

Here at 10 nostalgic photos from across the borough.

Back to 2004 and Jess and Alison McConnell are in the picture.

1. Top times in Jarrow

Back to 2004 and Jess and Alison McConnell are in the picture. Photo: Shields Gazette

New tenants at the Pickwick Arms in South Shields in 2004, with David Spraggon and Christine Campbell pictured

2. New arrivals at the Pickwick Arms

New tenants at the Pickwick Arms in South Shields in 2004, with David Spraggon and Christine Campbell pictured Photo: Shields Gazette

Fundraising at the Steamboat for St Clare's Hospice in 2008. Does this bring back memories?

3. Raising money at the Steamboat

Fundraising at the Steamboat for St Clare's Hospice in 2008. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Derek Bellis in the Stag's Head in South Shields 14 years ago.

4. Back to 2010

Derek Bellis in the Stag's Head in South Shields 14 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

