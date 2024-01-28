10 retro photos of South Tyneside pubs in the early noughties

Let's take a look at these 2000s scenes from some of South Tyneside's favourite pubs.
From the Steamboat to the Stag’s Head, we have plenty of reminders of locals from the Shields Gazette archives.
Here at 10 nostalgic photos from across the borough.
1. Top times in Jarrow
Back to 2004 and Jess and Alison McConnell are in the picture. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. New arrivals at the Pickwick Arms
New tenants at the Pickwick Arms in South Shields in 2004, with David Spraggon and Christine Campbell pictured Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Raising money at the Steamboat
Fundraising at the Steamboat for St Clare's Hospice in 2008. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Back to 2010
Derek Bellis in the Stag's Head in South Shields 14 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette